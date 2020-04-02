Die CHL sucht einen Sport-Koordinator

Lesedauer: ca. 2 Minuten

In schweren Zeiten hält man zusammen und deswegen veröffentlichen wir hier die Stellenanzeige der Champions Hockey League.

Pursuing the vision to be Europe’s greatest ice hockey competition, the Champions Hockey League provides 32 teams from 13 leagues the platform to go beyond and to battle in a total of 125 games between August and February to be Champions of Europe.

To enhance the CHL’s head office in Zug, we are currently looking for a creative, forward-thinking new staff member who reports to the Sport Director. The candidate will primarily assist in all sport-related topics, but also support the Sport Director & CEO in many other areas.

Main responsibilities:

• Active participation & definition of CHL sports operations and game scheduling

• Responsible for administration of player eligibility and registration

• Compile analyses of game statistics for further development of the various CHL sport-related programs

• Support of all relevant aspects of the CHL Group Stage & Playoff Draw

• Responsible for referee administration, planning & coordination

• Administrative support of the CHL Disciplinary Board

• Help with the planning, implementation & quality control of sports projects

• Assistance to the CHL Sport Director & CEO, e.g. preparations of meetings (documents & presentations)

• Create briefings for external sport partners (archive, game statistics, league ranking) and assist with the coordination and quality control of their duties

• Prepare documents for game officials & the clubs’ Sports Directors

• Responsible for the evaluation of sport-related issues on CHL Game Days

• Administrative tasks as per assignment

Who we are looking for:

• Bachelor’s degree preferably in Sports Management, Sports Administration, Sports Science or Business Economics

• 1-2 years of professional experience (preferably in the sports industry) is a plus

• Experience in practical sports and project management (solid background in ice hockey and ice hockey administrations) is a plus

• Passion for sports statistics, documentation and evaluation

• Applied knowledge of trends and issues relevant to sports organisations will be

considered an asset

• Strong writing/drafting skills and fluent verbal communication in both German

and English required

• Distinct computer skills in Word, Excel and PowerPoint

• Passion for sports, in particular ice hockey

• Excellent organisational and prioritisation skills

• Ability to reason and to understand complex correlations even in an unknown field

• Ability to work in a team, good social skills

• Quick learner with a hands-on attitude

• Demonstrated analytical and problem-solving skills, with a high level of organisation

and attention to detail

• Documented high quality and goal orientation, engagement and work ethic

What we offer:

• A new and exciting venture in one of the major team sports in the world

• An attractive challenge in a very competitive European sport environment

• A small but very dynamic team

• Flat hierarchies and fast decision paths

• Potential to excel with one’s own creativity and personal responsibility

• A modern workplace in our headquarters in Zug, located in walking distance to the railway station

This position does not include much travelling with few exceptions.

We look forward to receiving your full written job application including your photo until latest 30 April 2020 via e-mail

to [email protected]

Please note that we will only confirm the receipt of applications and not give any feedback to candidates before

30 April 2020.

For further disclosures, Alex Jäger, CHL Sport Director at +41 79 906 70 66 is pleased to answer your questions.



